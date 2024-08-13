Late Surge Leads Long Island Past Staten Island

(Staten Island, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-5 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Ryan McBroom gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double to center field off FerryHawks starter Noe Toribio. It stayed that way until the fifth when a two-out, two-run single to right field by Nate Scantlin off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery gave the FerryHawks a 2-1 lead.

Long Island took the lead back at 5-2 in the sixth with a four-run frame. RBI doubles from Nick Heath and Ryan McBroom plus an RBI single by Yoelquis Cespedes highlighted the inning. JC Encarnacion added a two-run single up the middle in the seventh, increasing the Ducks lead to five.

A two-run homer to right by Alejandro De Aza and an RBI single up the middle by Luis Castro in the bottom of the seventh trimmed the Ducks advantage to 7-5. However, the hosts could not pull even.

Montgomery (6-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Noe Toribio (1-2) took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits and a walk in five and one-third innings with two strikeouts. Ramon Santos picked up his eighth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two.

Encarnacion and McBroom led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run each.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (5-7, 5.04) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Mike Shawaryn (6-7, 6.28).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

