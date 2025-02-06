Lexington Legends Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - When the Lexington Legends return to the field this spring, fans will see some exciting changes, starting with a new coaching staff for 2025.

Mikey Reynolds will be returning as the hitting coach this season. After playing his college ball at Texas A&M, Reynolds was drafted in the 5th round of the 2013 draft by the Atlanta Braves. In 2016, he moved to the St. Louis Cardinals organization, advancing to AA. Since 2017, Reynolds has been active in independent baseball, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs, Sussex County Miners, and York Revolution. In independent ball, Reynolds boasts a career .284 batting average with 245 RBIs and 167 stolen bases - including two 40-stolen base seasons. In 2024, Mikey made the move to Lexington, where he quickly became a fan favorite. The 34-year-old Kingston, PA native appeared in 32 games last season and has been active around the facility this offseason.

Tommy Thompson will be joining the Legends as the bench coach. A native of Oklahoma City, the 67-year-old Oklahoma alum was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 28th round of the 1979 MLB Draft. Thompson played in the Braves and White Sox organizations until 1988, reaching AAA. After his playing career, Thompson remained with the White Sox organization as a catching instructor for 12 years. In 2016, he was named manager of the rookie league Great Falls Voyagers, leading them to a 47-28 record. He returned to the Voyagers in 2021 when they became an independent team. In 2024, Thompson joined the Glacier Ridge Riders coaching staff, where they reached the Pioneer League Championship.

Paul Fletcher will lead the Legends as the manager for 2025. The 54-year-old Atlanta, GA native is no stranger to championship-caliber baseball. Fletcher was a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations before transitioning into coaching. He has been a part of multiple championship-winning staffs. In 2024, Fletcher managed the Glacier Ridge Riders, leading them to the Pioneer League Championship.

Jason Stowers joins the Legends as the bullpen coach for 2025. Stowers brings a wealth of experience in developing pitchers and managing bullpen strategy. His expertise will play a crucial role in ensuring the Legends' pitching staff is prepared for every game situation.

Michael Koltak has been added as a Baseball Consultant specializing in analytics. Koltak's background in baseball data analysis will provide the Legends with advanced insights to enhance player performance, optimize game strategies, and maximize the team's competitive edge throughout the season. It isn't Koltak's first year in Lexington either, being a member of the 2021 Championship team.

This coaching staff reflects the Legends' commitment to building a championship-caliber team in Lexington. With a strong focus on player development and winning baseball, the Legends are gearing up for an exciting 25th Anniversary season.

The 25th Anniversary Season presented by Lexington Clinic begins on April 25th, 2025, when the Legends take on the Charleston Dirty Birds. Tickets for Opening Weekend are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling 859-252-HITS (4487).

