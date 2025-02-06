2025 Ducks/GSBH Job Fair Saturday, March 1

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality, the official food and beverage service operator of the Ducks, today announced they will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, March 1, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in available seasonal positions for 2025 are strongly encouraged to attend.

All applicants must be 16 years of age or older. The Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality will accept applications and conduct interviews until 1:00 p.m. on March 1, and those attending the Job Fair will receive first consideration for employment this season. Candidates are strongly encouraged to complete their application in advance of the Job Fair by visiting LIDucks.com.

The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants and bat boys. Additionally, Great South Bay Hospitality will be interviewing for concessions staff positions plus chefs, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, wait staff and more.

Opportunities with the team's game day promotional staff are also available. Interviews will be conducted for positions such as on-field promo crew, camera operators, video board operators and team mascot. On-field host and public address announcer interviews/tryouts will be conducted at a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

