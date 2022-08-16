Lewis, Weber Join Prowlers for 2022-23

The Port Huron Prowlers have added forwards Austin Weber and Zachary Lewis for the 2022-23 season. Weber made two appearances with the Prowlers last year while Lewis will make his professional hockey debut.

Lewis completed his junior career with a season with the Bradford Bulls of the Greater Metro Jr. A Hockey League. He led the team with 20 goals and added 11 assists for 31 points in 32 games.

"Lewis is a talented 200-foot center who is wrapping up a great junior career," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "I've heard good things about him and I'm excited to see what he can do at this level. I know he has a high compete level that will fit in with what [assistant general manager and assistant coach Alex Johnson] are building."

During the 2020-21 season, he was with the Eastern Hockey League's Valley Jr. Warriors where he had seven points in 19 games. This came after multiple years in the the South Shore Kings organization dating back to his 16U days.

"I'm just happy and feeling good about next season," Lewis said. "I feel good that I can bring some offense to the Prowlers' front core. I can't wait for it to get going."

Weber's two game with the Prowlers last season came in Columbus on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when he recorded an assist. He spent the rest of the season in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls and put up three points in 25 games.

"It's great to have Weber returning to Port Huron," Graham said. "We only had him for a couple games last season but his impact was significant. With a year of experience in the SPHL under his belt, we expect him to play an even bigger role for us this season."

Weber began his professional career in the FPHL during the 2019-20 season when he signed with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees that December. After one assist in 12 games, Weber was sent to Port Huron as part of a five-player deal that also made Brandon Contratto a Prowler. He played eight games in Port Huron, scoring his first professional goal and adding an assist, before he was shipped off again in March to the Mentor Ice Breakers. The 24-year-old found his offensive groove as he scored three times and added two assists in his final three appearances.

"I'm super excited to be a Prowler again," Weber said. "I know I only got to play two games last year but I'm ready to do anything to help our team win and bring a championship back to Port Huron. I love the city and can't wait to get out there, meet our fans and get rolling."

Both former Bulls will hit the ice at McMorran Place for the home opener on Oct. 15 against the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

