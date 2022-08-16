Future Rivals Schedule Preseason Games

August 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Columbus River Dragons and the Mississippi Sea Wolves one of the Federal Prospects Hockey Leagues newest member teams, have come together to schedule preseason games in Columbus, GA. THE FIRST LOOK at the leagues newest rivals will take place on October 13th at the River Dragons practice facility the Columbus Georgia Ice Rink in Columbus, GA.

Predicted to be an intense rivalry between these teams the River Dragons will be coming in off back to back appearances in the FPHL finals and are predicted to be a powerhouse again. The Sea Wolves are coming in as a expansion team this season but there are high hopes from the organization and fan base. After setting league attendance records for neutral site games this past December. We can say everyone's excited for the return of hockey on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Anticipation will keep building as we get closer to "The First Look" of this rivalry.

More information on game times and ticket availability will be coming soon to the River Dragons & Sea Wolves website's.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.