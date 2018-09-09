Lewis Homers Twice, But Miracle Drop Game Three

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Royce Lewis hit two solo home runs, but it was the only runs the Fort Myers Miracle would muster in a 6-2 Game three loss to the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Miracle still lead the best-of-five Florida State League Championship Series, 2-1.

Down 2-0 in the sixth, Lewis hit his first home run of the night to cut the deficit in half. Then in the eighth, with his team now down 3-1, Lewis homered again to bring the Miracle to within a run. The Miracle shortstop has now gone deep three times over his last two games.

Daytona put the game out of reach with a three-run eighth inning. Alberti Chavez knocked in a run with a single to right before Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-run triple to push the Daytona lead to 6-2. Five of Daytona's six RBI on the night came from the eight and nine batters in the lineup.

Brusdar Graterol (0-1) started for the Miracle and took the loss after giving up two runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Ryan Mason allowed one run in two innings of work before Colton Davis surrendered three runs in his one inning on the mound. The Miracle bullpen, which had not allowed an earned run in the playoffs (11.1 innings), yielded four runs in three innings of work.

Tejay Antone (1-0) earned the win for Daytona after allowing one run in seven innings. The right-hander surrendered four hits.

Game four of the Florida State League Championship Series is Monday night in Daytona Beach. Edwar Colina (-,--) will take the mound for the Miracle. He will be opposed by Scott Moss (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

