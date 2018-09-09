Tortugas Win, Force Game 4 at Home
September 9, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
The Tortugas won an exciting Game 3 tonight at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in front of a LOUD home field advantage! What an amazing atmosphere and thanks to all the fans who attended. We will be back tomorrow night to Defend the Jack for Game 4 on Monday, September 10th in the Best of 5 Series.
Get your tickets now! VIP, Reserved and General Admission tickets are available. Local star, Tortugas Ace and Florida State League All-Star Scott Moss will get the start for the Tortugas!
Get your tickets online with the link above or call (386) 257-3172 for tickets. Box office will open at 8:30 am on Monday morning.
Daytona Tortugas celebrate a Game Three Win
