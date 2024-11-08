Legion FC's Corcoran Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - Birmingham Legion FC's Matthew Corcoran has accepted a call-up to participate in the United States Under-19 Men's Youth National Team training camp that will take place from November 11-17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It marks the 18-year-old midfielder's return to the U.S. Youth National Team, having last played for his country in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia where he started and played 90 minutes in three of the squad's four matches.

"it means a lot to get the call-up to get back into the team," Corcoran said of his selection. "With how this last year went for me, it definitely helps my confidence, so now I'm looking to get back into the fold, see some familiar faces and keep improving on my game."

The 24-player roster called up by head coach Michael Nsien will be eligible to participate in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to take place next fall in Chile. Corcoran is one of just two players from USL Championship in the squad, joining Sacramento Republic defender Chibuike Ukaegbu. 21 players are based in MLS, while one player comes from the EFL Championship.

Sidelined for much of Legion FC's 2024 campaign while recovering from a torn labrum in his hip, Corcoran made his season debut on August 23 at home against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. For the season, he logged 130 minutes over five appearances including a start in Birmingham's finale against Oakland Roots SC where he provided the assist on a goal by Diba Nwegbo in a 5-0 victory.

"It was a big boost for me to end the season on a high note," said Corcoran of his performance. "Now, I'm looking to build off of that by going into this camp to work on some leadership and continue to improve with such a big year for the national team coming up."

Corcoran's selection to the U-19 roster marks the second time this year that a Legion FC player received a U.S. MYNT call-up. Defender Ramiz Hamouda was a part of the U-16 training camp squad last May in Argentina.

U.S. U-19 MEN'S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

DEFENDERS (9): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hersey, Pa.), Jackson Platts (Orlando City SC; Jacksonville, Fla.), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas), Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Colin Guske (Orlando City SC; Saint Johns, Fla.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), CJ Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Aidan Dausch (Coventry City/ENG; London, England), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City SC; Bloomington, Ill.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.