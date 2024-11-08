FC Tulsa Announces 2024 Pro Combine, Exposure in Front of Pro Scouts

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced it will host its Pro Combine on December 14 and 15 at Titan Sports and Performance Center.

Returning after a successful 2023 Pro Combine, which saw a pair of prospects notch preseason spots, the club invites teams and individuals alike to test their abilities in front of pro personnel. With the weekend providing a convenient opportunity for registration, both days - scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT - will feature filmed games, allowing players to share their skills post-camp.

This exclusive camp will test athletes' ability and knowledge of the game through various drills, exercises, and simulated match scenarios.

Teams can register for the two-day Pro Combine here, while individuals can register here. With spots limited, registration closes on Thursday, December 12.

