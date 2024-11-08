Republic FC Defender Chibi Ukaegbu Earns Call up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team

November 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has announced that Republic FC defender Chibuike "Chibi" Ukaegbu (pronunciation: Chi-bee Oo-kay-boo) has been named to the roster for the upcoming U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team's Training Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from November 11-17. He is just one of two players representing USL Championship.

Ukaegbu is one of twelve players to return from the U-19's most recent camp this past October in Valencia, Spain that included international friendlies. The 17-year-old centerback earned a spot in the Starting XI for a scrimmage against Japan that resulted in a 3-2 victory. He also spent time with the U-17 team earlier this year.

The Roseville native will be back with Republic FC for his second season in 2025. In 2023, he became the sixth homegrown player to sign a professional contract with the club. He debuted in the U.S. Open Cup on May 7 versus northern California rival Monterey Bay F.C., and went on to lead all academy graduates in starts (7) and minutes (700), while also winning 32 duels. His 21 interceptions were the most of any player under 18 across the league.

The club's homegrown players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 70 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or have been invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players.

