Legends Stadium Going Cashless

March 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Changes continue to come to the returning Lexington Legends for the upcoming 2024 season.

After beginning the move in 2023, the team announced on Wednesday that the entire facility of Legends Stadium will become cashless for 2024 and beyond. This includes parking, tickets, food, and merchandise and will be in e ect for all Legends games, other baseball games, and all non- baseball events.

Legends Stadium will accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. In addition, visitors will be able to convert cash to gift cards or "Mighty Money" at the box o ice, which will be accepted at all locations in the ball park.

In addition to going cashless, the team has announced a "Clear Bag Policy" similar to many sporting and event facilities across the country.

Clear tote bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC will be allowed, as well as clear plastic storage/freezer resealable bags or a small purses or wallets. Items such as backpack, large purses, tote bags, and luggage will not be permitted. Diaper bags will also be allowed, but will be subject to search at the gate.

The Lexington Legends open the 2024 Atlantic League season on Thursday night, April 25th at the ballpark on 207 Legends Lane against the High Point (NC) Rockers. Season and group tickets are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling team o ices at (859) 252-HITS (4487).

