Legends Bring Back Fan Fest On Friday, April 12th

LEXINGTON, KY - As the Legends prepare for a Legendary comeback tour this season, the team invites all baseball fans to catch their first glimpse of this year's squad at Fan Fest on Friday evening, April 12th, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Legends Field.

In addition to Fan Fest free admission, attendees can expect a lively atmosphere and a chance to meet the team and collect autographs. Legends manager Gregg Zaun will work his team out for the fans to watch batting practice. Legends front office staff will conduct ballpark tours for those interested, and fans can enter to win prizes.

Baseball is a game for all ages, and the Legends offer fun for the entire family at every home game starting with Legends Fan Fest. Face painters, balloon artists and inflatables will be available all evening! A live band will entertain guests in the newly-remodeled Hicks & Funfsinn Stables from 7 PM to 9 PM.

To help tune up for the season opener on April 25th, fans will smell the aroma of America's Pastime throughout Legends Field and will have the opportunity to purchase ballpark fare including $2 beer and select food specials (is that true?). The team store will feature the latest Legends merchandise for the whole family, and everyone can enter to win great prizes.

The Lexington Legends open the 2024 Atlantic League season on Thursday night, April 25th at the ballpark on 207 Legends Lane against the High Point (NC) Rockers. Season and group tickets are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling team offices at (859) 252-HITS (4487).

