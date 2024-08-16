Legends Fall 4-3

Lexington, KY - Lexington FInishes their 28 game season series with Charleston with a loss, however feeling positive with a series win. Tonight's game felt very different from every other game these teams have played, it was the perfect balance between the high flying offenses, and extremely competitive pitching.

Charleston's offense was led by first baseman Keon Barnum, who delivered a pivotal performance with a towering home run, his 31st of the season, and added an RBI single. Barnum's blast in the 8th inning homerun ended up being the decider.

Outfielder Phillip Ervin contributed significantly to Charleston's offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Matt Hibbert also made a strong impact, adding two hits, including a triple, and driving in a run.

On the mound, the Dirty Birds relied on a solid pitching performance, particularly from their bullpen. Gabriel Rodriguez started and navigated through five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, but it was the bullpen's effort that sealed the deal. Adrian Almeida and Bryan Quillens, who picked up his seventh win of the season, combined for three scoreless innings. Pedro Garcia closed the game with a perfect inning, earning his first save of the year.

Despite the loss, the Legends had their moments, especially from outfielder Korry Howell, who hit his ninth home run of the season, driving in all three of Lexington's runs. Howell's blast in the 4th inning pulled the Legends within one, but they were unable to overcome Charleston's late-game resilience.

Lexington's pitching staff, led by starter Wesley Scott, kept the game tight throughout. Scott threw six strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out two, but struggled with command, walking three. The bullpen, however, faltered slightly, with Alex Katz and Carson Atwood failing to prevent the Dirty Birds from adding an insurance run in the 8th inning. Jose Acosta took the loss, giving up the final run in the 9th.

The Legends will hit the road this weekend before returning home Tuesday to host the York Revolution at 6:45 P.M. at Legends Field in Lexington Kentucky.

