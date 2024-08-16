Eighth Inning Rally Helps Ducks Claw Blue Crabs

August 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-3 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland plated two unearned runs in the first inning on an RBI infield single by Miles Williams coupled with a fielding error by Ducks starter Chris Ellis. Long Island answered with three runs in the bottom of the first on Ryan McBroom's three-run home run to left-center field off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson.

Neither side dented home plate until the top of the sixth when Williams' two-out solo homer to left field tied the game at three. However, the Ducks struck for three runs in the bottom of the eighth on Aaron Antonini's RBI triple to left, JC Encarnacion's RBI double to left and Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single to right to take a 6-3 lead.

Ellis did not factor into the decision but tossed seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four. Al Alburquerque (2-1) picked up the win after tossing a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Thompson (4-13) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on 12 hits and a walk in seven and one-third innings with three strikeouts. Ramon Santos earned his ninth save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth.

Leobaldo Cabrera led the Ducks offense with three hits and two runs. Encarnacion added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Kole Kaler chipped in with a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Farmingdale State College. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (1-0, 6.30) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty AJ Candelario (1-1, 2.85).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.