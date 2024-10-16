Legends Announce 2nd HBCU Classic

DALLAS, TX - The Thrivent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Classic is set to bring an exciting day of basketball, community, and history to Paul Quinn College (PQC) on Saturday, November 2, 2024, as part of the college's annual Homecoming Celebration. Known for drawing together the community in a display of school spirit, PQC's Homecoming will feature a lively tailgate throughout the day, complete with food, live music, and activities for fans of all ages. The Texas Legends will make history as the only NBA G League team to host a preseason game at a Historical Black College or University (HBCU) for the second consecutive year, underscoring their commitment to community engagement and HBCU partnerships.

The triple-header will begin at 1:00 pm with the Paul Quinn College women's basketball team vs. UT Dallas, followed by the PQC men's team at 3:00 pm vs. Arlington Baptist. The celebration will round off with the Texas Legends taking on the Austin Spurs at 5:00 pm.

"We are honored to sponsor the Thrivent HBCU Classic for the second year, and we look forward to celebrating the contributions of HBCUs to our communities," said Liz Mikel, manager of engagement at Thrivent. "As a purpose-driven financial services company, this event showcases our shared commitment to education, empowerment, and fostering a community spirit that supports future leaders."

Malcolm Farmer, President of the Texas Legends, shared his excitement: "Returning to Paul Quinn College for this special event is an incredible honor. We're grateful to partner with an institution that shares our values of community and impact. The Thrivent HBCU Classic gives us the unique opportunity to highlight HBCU pride and elevate the importance of connection through basketball."

Maurice West, Dean of Paul Quinn College, emphasized the significance of the event for the college: "Hosting the Thrivent HBCU Classic for a second year with the Texas Legends exemplifies our mission of community building and our commitment to supporting excellence in education and athletics. We are thrilled to welcome Legends fans and Spurs fans alike to our campus for this historic day."

Be a part of an exciting day of basketball while celebrating HBCU pride and showcasing local talent. Tickets can be purchased at the door, subject to availability.

