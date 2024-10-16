Capital City Go-Go Announce 2024-25 Front Office and Coaching Staff

The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, announced today their front office and coaching staff additions for the 2024-25 season.

In the front office, Jonathan Wall will join the Go-Go as the team's third General Manager in franchise history. He replaces Amber Nichols, the second female General Manager in NBA G League history, who took on a new role in the offseason as Director of Amateur Evaluation with the Wizards. Wall will be joined by Marshall Forney, who will serve as the team's Assistant General Manager.

"Together, Jonathan and Marshall bring a fresh approach to our organization," said Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins. "Their diverse experiences will drive innovation for both the Washington Wizards and the Capital City Go-Go. We will look to them to continue to enhance the strong synergy between the teams, while fostering an environment with unique perspective."

In addition, under second-year Head Coach Cody Toppert, James Fraschilla and Liam Flynn will return as assistant coaches and will be joined by new assistant coaches Nick Friedman and Diamon Simpson. Lucas Monroe will also join the coaching staff as a video coordinator/player development coach.

"I am excited to welcome Nick Friedman, Diamon Simpson, and Lucas Monroe to our diverse group of forward-thinking and innovative coaches in the Go-Go and Wizards family," said Toppert. "By adding a four-year NBA assistant in Nick and a 15-year pro in Diamon, I am confident the staff we put together will uphold the highest standards both on and off the court. With an emphasis on player development and making a positive impact on the DMV community, we will build on the tremendous momentum gathered from last season."

Jonathan Wall will enter his first season in the NBA G League. He most recently served as a NBPA Certified Player Agent from 2021-24 at The Familie talent agency in Los Angeles, California. Prior to his time at The Familie, Wall practiced law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York from 2016-2021. Wall received a J.D. from Harvard Law school in 2016 and holds a master's degree in education policy and management from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He also attended Morehouse College, earning a bachelor's degree in sociology in 2012.

Marshall Forney joins the Go-Go in his first role at the team level, after working at the NBA League Office since 2019. He most recently served as an Associate Manager of Basketball Operations from 2021-24. In his five years at the NBA, Forney worked with all 30 NBA teams to ensure compliance of NBA scouting rules, supervision of logistics for NBA player and family travel at marquee NBA events (All-Star, Combine, Draft), assisting NBA Draft prospects and their agents on the pre-NBA draft process, and supporting other basketball operations initiatives. A Woodbridge, Virginia, native, Forney holds a master's degree in sports management from Columbia University and a bachelor's in political science from Morehouse College.

Nick Friedman most recently spent five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets (2019-24), including the last three seasons as an assistant coach. He brings a wealth of experience in player development, spending his first two seasons in Charlotte as a player development coach in a hybrid role with the Hornets coaching staff and their NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Friedman also has experience as an associate head coach for the Maine Celtics (2018-19) and previously served on Coach Toppert's staff as an assistant coach/offensive coordinator for the Northern Arizona Suns (2017-18). Along with Toppert, Friedman helped lead the Suns to a League-high five NBA call-ups and the league's second-best ranked offense that season. Prior to his time in the G League, Friedman spent five years running his own NBA pre-draft company, "The Preparation," and during this time oversaw the development of 14 NBA draft picks. In addition to his NBA experience, Friedman currently serves as the associate head coach for the Haitian Senior Men's National Basketball Program, a role he has held since 2017. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, native graduated from the University of Miami (FL) in 2015.

Diamon Simpson joins the Go-Go for his first official coaching opportunity after a 15-year career as a basketball player internationally and in the NBA D-League (now NBA G League). Simpson most recently played for Peñarol Mar del Plata of the Liga Nacional de Básquet (LNB) in Argentina from 2023-24. He has also had stints playing in the Philippines, Turkey, Australia, Spain, Israel, and Russia, and has won three championships in three different countries. Simpson began his professional career with the NBA D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders (now South Bay Lakers) during the 2009-10 season where he averaged 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Simpson attended Saint Mary's (CA) from 2005-09 where he ranks first all-time with the Gaels in rebounds (1130), blocks (239), and steals (174). The Los Angeles, California, native has a master's degree in sports administration and is working towards a doctorate in strategic leadership.

Lucas Monroe joins the Go-Go after finishing his collegiate basketball career at Drexel University. He appeared in 30 games during the 2023-24 season and was named to the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor roll in 2024. Prior to his time at Drexel, Monroe played at the University of Pennsylvania from 2019-23 and was named to the 2022-23 Academic All-Ivy team. Monroe holds a master's degree in sports administration from Drexel and a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Penn. He has also worked in a seasonal role as a Strategic Initiatives Coordinator at Philadelphia Youth Basketball since 2022.

