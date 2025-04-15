Left-Handed Pitcher Max Maarleveld Signs with Owlz for 2025

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed leftt-handed pitcher Max Maarleveld for the 2025 season.

Maarleveld was the Owlz' first pick in the draft at the PBL tryout camp in February, and will now join the squad for spring training.

"I'm excited to join the Owlz this season because I feel like this organization can do something special this year," Maarleveld said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given and want to bring success to NoCo."

A graduate of Montclair State, Maarleveld posted a 5.36 ERA in four seasons with the Red Hawks, striking out nearly a batter per inning.

He spent time with both the New Jersey Jackals and the Sussex County Miners in the Frontier League in 2022 and 2023, compiling a 4.15 ERA as he kicked off his pro career, which now continues in NoCo.

