LED Lights to Enhance Player, Fan Experience

Always committed to delivering a "Major League Experience", Fluor Field has been upgraded to include a totally new, cutting-edge ballpark LED lighting and controls system - a system that exceeds field lighting requirements of Minor League Baseball and is consistent with the standards of Major League ballparks across the country. The new system will significantly enhance both the player and fan experience during Drive games and events, with Fluor Field being the first professional ballpark in South Carolina to use this lighting system -- considered to be the most advanced in its class. The new LED lights are also environmentally friendly, utilizing significantly less energy, and reducing Fluor Field's overall carbon footprint.

The new lighting and controls system will benefit player visibility by reducing glare, creating uniform light distribution, and reducing shadows across the entire infield and outfield. In addition, fans will notice the new lighting as a key contributor to an enhanced gameday experience with many new features including programmed colored light shows, home run lighting enhancements, and Fluor Field's favorite music playlists now choreographed to specific lighting experiences ("Shipping Up to Boston" Player Intros, "Sweet Caroline" 8th Inning, and "Dirty Water" post-game victories).

"The new LED lighting system will not only benefit our player's performance on the field but also provide our fans with yet another unique way to experience Drive baseball," said Greenville Drive Owner & Chairman Craig Brown. "We're always looking for ways to elevate the experience at the ballpark - whether that's for our players or the broader community and we couldn't be more excited to debut this signature new enhancement at Fluor Field for our 2024 season."

