Spring Training Report - March 20th

Minor League Spring Training games are underway in Florida with Phillies minor leaguers tuning up for the season. Here are a few notes from games of Wednesday, March 20th involving former and potential BlueClaws.

Triple-A Game

RF Gabriel Rincones, Jr. (2023) went 1-3 with an RBI and added a stolen base.

C Andrick Nava (2022-23) was 1-2 with a double.

CF Marcus Lee Sang (2022-23) homered on Monday in the spring training opener.

Double-A Game

CF Justin Crawford (2023) went 2-4 with four stolen bases.

2B Erick Brito (2023) went 1-4 with a stolen base and scored two runs.

RHP Efrain Contreras gave up one run in three innings while adding five strikeouts without a walk.

LHP Wesley Moore (2023) struck out two of the six batters he faced.

High-A Game

RF Raylin Heredia went 2-4.

1B Cole Moore went 1-3 with a home run, walk, and three RBIs.

3B Nikau Pouaka-Grego went 2-4.

LHP Danny Wilkinson threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Low-A Game

1B Chad Castillo went 1-2 with a double and an RBI.

RHP Luke Russo struck out four over three innings of work, allowing three hits.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

