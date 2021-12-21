Learn from the Pros at the 2022 Cyclones Kids Camp

The Cyclones Kids Camp will return for the 2022 season to give the next generation of baseball stars the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball with an emphasis on FUN. The camp will run from Wednesday, August 17th - Friday, August 19th. The registration fee is $150 if registered by January 15, 2022 and $200 after.

Campers will be broken up into groups based on their age and will be working with our Cyclones players (if possible based and health and safety protocols), coaches and staff members and learn the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, and fielding.

What's included? Camp t-shirt, Cyclones hat, Daily Lunch, Autograph card from the 2022 Cyclones team, 4 Field Box Tickets to August 19th Game, on-field pre-game acknowledgment, opportunity to watch post-game fireworks on the field, 4 box tickets to any regular-season game of your choosing.

Prizes! - when campers are broken up into their stations, coaches will be given raffles to hand out to the most enthusiastic, most improved, the fastest runner, etc. Those that receive a raffle ticket will have a chance to win unique prizes at the end of the three days.

Weather - Camp goes on rain or shine. In the event of rain, campers will be taken inside to learn about the history of baseball and will have a question-and-answer session with our players and coaches. They will also spend time in our batting cages.

Timing Overview - Check-in Day 1 (August 17th) - 8:15 AM. Check-in Day 2 (August 18th) - 8:45 AM. Check-in Day 3 (August 19th) - 8:45 AM. Pick-up every day will be at 2:00 PM.

