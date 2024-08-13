Lead Slips Away In Eighth

August 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







After holding a lead from the start of the ballgame, the Williamsport Crosscutters would surrender three runs in the bottom of the eighth as they fell to the Frederick Keys 6-5 at Nymeo Field on Tuesday night.

Mike Hansell took the loss tonight in relief, falling to 0-3 this season, along with a blown save, his first, after one inning of pitching in the eighth allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Shawn Gamelin got the start for Williamsport, allowing seven hits but just one unearned run while walking one and striking out four in five innings of work. Gamelin was in line for the win for most of the game but ended the night not factoring into the decision. Brett Thomas struggled on the bump, allowing two runs on two hits while only recording two outs. Jacob Hasty was brought out to replace Thomas and stopped the bleeding, throwing 1.1 innings of relief and allowed just one hit and struck out one.

Offensively, Williamsport recorded nine hits from eight different players. Cory Taylor was the only player to record a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Doubles were the story of the night as Taylor, Ali LaPread, Porter Brown and Jacob Harper all recorded a double during the game. Levi Perrell picked up 2 RBI tonight, his 11th and 12th of the season, along with an RBI coming from both Will Binder, his 5th, and Kyson Donahue, his 4th. Donahue also scored two of Williamsport's five runs.

Williamsport will look to snap their four-game losing streak and avoid the series sweep as they wrap up this three- game series against the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and live coverage will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Christian Diaz (1-0) LP: Mike Hansell (0-3) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 6-16 2nd Half, 28-24 Overall Next Game: Wednesday, August 14th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

