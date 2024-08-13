Keys Take Down Crosscutters to Secure Series Win

August 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys earned their third straight win and a series victory against the Williamsport Crosscutters Tuesday night, winning by a score of 6-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a three-run bottom of the eighth to pull away from the Crosscutters after they trailed most of the night, and now will look for the series sweep Wednesday night at home against Williamsport.

Williamsport struck first in the top of the opening inning after scoring on an error by Frederick, taking an early 1-0 lead after just one full inning of play in the Key City.

The Crosscutters got one more run in the top of the second on an RBI sacrifice fly, but the Keys answered back with a run on an error by Williamsport, making it a 2-1 game entering the third in favor of Williamsport.

After Nate Lamb (North Greenville) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the third to keep it a 2-1 game going into the fourth, two RBI singles handed Williamsport two more runs in the fourth inning, giving the visitors a 4-1 lead approaching the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Kade Lancour earned a scoreless top of the sixth, and the Keys cut the deficit to just one on an RBI single from Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy), and an RBI double from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) putting the score at 4-3 entering the seventh in the Key City.

Lancour and Christian Davis (Southern) combined to pitch a scoreless top of the seventh, keeping their team in the game heading into the eighth down by just one at 4-3.

Chrisian Diaz (Houston Christian) struck out the side in the top of the eighth, keeping it a 4-3 game entering the bottom of the eighth in the Key City, setting the stage for a late rally for Frederick.

Cobb Jr. tied the game on an RBI double with Fahr giving them the lead on an RBI single to left, and following an RBI single from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), it handed the Keys their first lead of the night at 6-4 approaching the ninth inning at home.

Diaz went on and finished the ninth inning by allowing just one run in the ninth, handing his team the victory and the series win at home by a score of 6-5.

The Keys will conclude the six-game homestand Wednesday night against the Crosscutters, with first pitch at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game will represent Wag Wednesday meaning that fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark to enjoy the ballgame.

