LaValley to be Cornerstone for Birds in '22

February 4, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce the signing of INF Gavin LaValley. Formerly of the Kane County Cougars, LaValley is expected to be an integral piece offensively and defensively for the Canaries in 2022.

"I'm really excited to have Gavin in the middle of our lineup this season," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "Gavin is a perfect fit for our ballpark."

The 27-year-old from Choctaw, Oklahoma hit .270 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI last season for the Cougars. He added 16 doubles and 39 walks.

"He has great at-bats, and he hits with a lot of launch angle, so I expect him to be a big run producer in the middle of our lineup," said Meyer. "Gavin will take his walks and will hit for a lot of power without the punch outs."

The 6-3 corner infielder starred at Carl Albert High in Midwest City, OK before being drafted by the Cincinnatti Reds in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He hit .257 with 62 home runs and 338 RBI in six years of affiliated ball, reaching as high as AA with the Chattanooga Lookouts and Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

LaValley has split his professional career between first and third fairly evenly. Since turning pro in 2014, he has made 337 appearances at first and 257 at third.

"Gavin will also be a solid corner defender primarily at 3B for us this season," said Meyer. "Most importantly, he is tremendous in the clubhouse and will be a big leader in our locker room this season."

LaValley has also played in the PECOS League with the Roswell Invaders and the Garden City Wind. This will be his second year in the American Association.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.