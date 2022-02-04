Cougars Re-Sign Galli Cribbs Jr., BJ Lopez

February 4, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Galli Cribbs Jr. and catcher BJ Lopez on Friday.

Cribbs Jr. averaged .325 in 12 games with 40 at bats during the 2021 season before his contract was transferred to the Miami Marlins on June 1, 2021. The Katy, Texas native also recorded eight runs, 13 hits, four RBIs and a .936 fielding percentage in Kane County. After his departure from the Cougars, Cribbs Jr. played in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate) and 46 games for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A affiliate).

"Galli is as good as they come," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "In the short time we had him last season he made some incredible plays. I loved having him with us. He plays the game hard and wants to win. His story is what this league is all about. He was with us one day and then in Triple-A the next day. You love having a shortstop like him because he is just smooth."

Lopez spent the entire 2021 season with the Cougars and despite battling through injuries, hit .219/.310/.342 in 36 games. Additionally, the Aguadilla, Puerto Rico native threw out 50% of attempted base stealers from behind the dish.

"I'm so happy BJ is returning," said Tsamis. "He is excellent behind the plate. He had some bad luck with fluky injuries last year but is all set and ready to go this year. Pitchers love throwing to him."

Cribbs Jr. and Lopez are the first two players to join the Kane County Cougars roster for the 2022 season.

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

C B.J. Lopez

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.