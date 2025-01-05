Latham Adds Promising Young Talent to the Hounds' Forwards

CHICAGO, Il. - With players reporting to training camp in the coming days, the Chicago Hounds announced this afternoon an additional signing ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. Head Coach Chris Latham signed hooker Jackson Zabierek after the duo spent time together in the Seattle Seawolves camp during the 2024 season.

The Oakland, California native was originally selected by Los Angeles RFC during the second round of the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft. However, prior to the 2024 MLR season beginning, the hooker opted to sign with the American Raptors.

After impressive performances with the Raptors, Zabierek signed with the Seawolves before their 2024 playoff run. The promising young prospect appeared in six games, including a start against RFC Los Angeles in Week 16. In 190 total minutes of action, he carried the ball 17 times for 79 meters (4.6 meters-per-carry) and beat one defender.

Despite just appearing in six games, his defensive numbers were undeniably impressive. Zabierek completed 35 of his 37 tackle attempts, including a staggering seven dominant tackles.

Last season, two Chicago Hounds registered seven or more dominant tackles: flanker Maclean Jones and lock James Scott. Jones had seven dominant tackles across 219 attempts, while Scott recorded 11 dominant tackles on 169 attempts.

Zabierek is expected to compete for playing time with MLR veteran Dylan Fawsitt and South African prospect Janus Venter, along with academy matriculate Will Vakalahi.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Paddy Ryan Prop Contract Extension

Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)

Jackson Zabierek Hooker New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension

Mitch Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

