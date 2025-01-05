Hounds and Meadon Agree to Contract Extension

January 5, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds announced Sunday evening they agreed to terms on a contract extension with versatile playmaker Kian Meadon. The South African prospect adds depth to the backline and can play both flyhalf and fullback.

Meadon originally signed with the Hounds on May 9, 2024 after spending the previous two seasons with the Houston Sabercats. Upon signing, he earned one cap for Chicago, starting in the Hounds' week 15 contest against the Dallas Jackals. Meadon played 59 minutes on the evening and registered three points, converting one of his two penalty kick attempts. He carried the ball 4 times for 32 meters (eight meters-per-carry) and completed two of his three tackle attempts.

During the 2023 season, the versatile back appeared in two games and started both contests. Meadon registered 173 minutes on the field and recorded nine points scored via three conversion kicks and a successful penalty attempt. He completed 16 of his 17 tackle attempts on defense.

In 2022, his first year in MLR, the Sabercats loaned Meadon to Rugby Atlanta. Over the course of the season, the South African made eight appearances, including seven starts, and played over 500 minutes. He hit seven conversion attempts and a pair of penalty kicks in addition to scoring a try, totalling 25 points scored.

Meadon's extension adds depth to a few key positions across the Hounds' backline. He will likely be competing for playing time with the trio of offseason additions in Tim Swiel, Ben Pollack, and academy-matriculate Sam Walsh. Additionally, the Hounds have another versatile player in Adriaan Carelse set to return coming off a career year in 2024.

Meadon originally hails from Paarl in the Western Cape of South Africa. Prior to his time in Major League Rugby, Meadon progressed through the South African national team's age-grade system. He played for the South African Under-18 squad before suiting up for the Under-20 team in World Rugby's U20 Championship. Meadon also played for the Cell C Sharks' U18 and U20 programs.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Paddy Ryan Prop Contract Extension

Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)

Jackson Zabierek Hooker New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension

Mitch Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Kian Meadon Flyhalf / Fullback Contract Extension

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

