Late Score from Coal Cats Cost River Riders

July 12, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton fell on Friday in the series finale to the Tri-State Coal Cats, 7-3.

Elizabethton (12-20) fell behind early against Tri-State (13-20) after Michael Rodriguez (Bethune-Cookman) hit a home run in the third. Rodriguez finished with two hits, one RBI, two walks and a run scored.

The River Riders tied the game in the fourth inning when Jayden Lobliner (San Diego) hit a sacrifice fly.

Tri-State took the lead back in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Isaac Turner (UNC Asheville) stole second base which scored Jorge Gonzalez-Febo (Bethune-Cookman) off a fielding error. Gonzalez-Febo completed the game with one hit and scored two runs.

The River Riders took the lead in the fifth. Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) reached on a fielding error to tie the game and Lobliner grounded out to drive-in the go-ahead run. Lobliner finished the night without a hit but picked up two RBIs.

The Coal Cats struck back in the seventh. Jeff Martz (GateWay Community College) walked to tie the game again and Jack Smith (Marshall) hit a grand slam. Smith finished with two hits, four RBI and one run scored.

Johnny Montgomery (Niagara) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders after he pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed four earned runs and two walks on no hits. The River Riders also got 1 1/3 innings from Evan Saulys (Siena), 1 2/3 innings from Zane Danielson (Purdue Fort Wayne) and one inning from Jacob Pointer (Roane State Community College). Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) got the start for Elizabethton. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out six.

Kaden Jacobi (Missouri) got the win for Tri-State. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowed three hits and struck out three. The Coal Cats also got one inning out of Joe Gomez (VCU) and David Stich (Angelo State). Drew Callaway (West Virginia) got the start for Tri-State. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs, walked four and struck out five.

Elizabethton finished with six hits and two errors. Tri-State finished with 10 hits and three errors.

Up next, the River Riders will continue their six-game homestand on Saturday against the Kingsport Axmen at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

