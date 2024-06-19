Late Score Costs River Riders

June 19, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders dropped the series opener to the Danville Otterbots, 6-5.

Elizabethton starter Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. First baseman Kade Huff (Arizona) hit a home run.

Elizabethton (4-8) fell behind early against the Danville Otterbots (6-5) after Cole Johnson (Oklahoma State) hit a sacrifice fly in the second to score in Tanner McCammon (Elon). Alex Conover (Cowley College) hit a home run in the third to make it 2-0.

In 3 2/3 innings for Murphy, he allowed five hits and four runs.

The River Riders got on the scoreboard in the third inning off of an error that scored Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg). Danville responded with a two-run double by Johnson to make it 4-1.

Elizabethton tied the game in the fourth off of a three-run home run by Huff. The River Riders took the lead in the fifth when Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) scored on a passed ball.

Danville tied the game in the sixth when Addison Smith (Oklahoma State) hit a sacrifice fly to score Johnson. Danville retook the lead in the ninth on another single by Johnson, proving to be the game-winning hit.

Maison Martinez (VCU) got the win for Danville. He pitched two innings in relief, allowing just one walk with two strikeouts and did not allow a hit. Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College) was tabbed with the loss. He pitched two innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out five.

The River Riders threw three pitchers throughout the night. After Murphy, Adam Arther (Kansas State) pitched three and one-third innings, allowed one run (unearned), four walks and struck out two. Green pitched the final two innings, allowing the go-ahead run in the ninth.

Danville threw five pitchers throughout the night. Mike Joyce (Florence-Darlington Technical Junior College) started the night. He pitched two innings with six strikeouts and did not allow a hit. James Guyette (Kansas State) pitched two innings, Ty Lawson (UNC Wilmington) pitched another two innings, Martinez pitched two innings and Garrett Hodges (Gardner-Webb) pitched the ninth. Hodges was credited with the save, his first of the season.

At the plate for the River Riders, Huff went 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored a run on a home run. Irizarry went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Collins went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run and Austin Hartsell (Boston College) went 0-for-2 but got walked twice.

For Danville, Johnson went 2-for-3 with four RBI, a walk and scored a run. Dean went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run. Smith went 1-for-4 with one RBI and McCammon went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored two runs.

Elizabethton finished the night with six hits and two errors. Danville finished with nine hits and one error.

The River Riders and Otterbots will meet one final time at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday for the series finale. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 19, 2024

Late Score Costs River Riders - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.