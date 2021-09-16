Late Rally Falls Short in C's Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - A three-run inning proved to be the difference as the Vancouver Canadians dropped their second consecutive game to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 3-1 on Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Trailing 3-1 to start the bottom of the ninth, Eric Rivera singled to right field then went to second on a fly out. Tanner Morris rapped a single to right field to score the runner then Will Robertson added a base hit to put two on with one out. After a fielder's choice had men at the corners and a wild pitch moved the winning run into scoring position, a strikeout ended the game and handed the C's a 3-2 loss

After four scoreless innings, Hillsboro broke the tie with three runs - two of which were unearned - on two hits, a walk and an error in the top of the fifth. Alex Nolan (L, 1-6) was otherwise solid over four and two-thirds. The Burlington, ON native allowed just three hits, walked two and K'd four over 20 batters faced.

The C's got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Phil Clarke doubled, went to third on an infield single then scored on a double play that made it 3-1.

Will McAffer, Gabriel Ponce and Jol Concepcion combined on four and a third scoreless innings of relief to keep the game close, but the Canadians offense was kept off-balance by Hillsboro starter Justin Vernia (W, 4-5) thanks to his six innings of one-run ball.

Rivera paced the offense with two knocks while newcomer PK Morris collected the first base hit of his High-A career.

The series continues Thursday night. #13 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the ball for Vancouver and will be oppose by Hillsboro's Kyle Backhus. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

