'Sox Drop Second in a Row, 6-3

EVERETT, Wash. - After scoring first, the Everett AquaSox (61-54) were unable to maintain their lead, falling to the Spokane Indians (65-49) 6-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The 'Sox struck first, capitalizing on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead. The next inning, Brenton Doyle tied the game with a line-drive RBI double. The Indians surged ahead in the fifth, taking the lead when Isaac Collins hit a solo homer. Hunter Stovall knocked in two more runs for Spokane with a single, giving them a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Collins drove in two insurance runs in the sixth with a home run to right-center field. The Frogs chipped away at the deficit in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run when Kennie Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and another when Joseph Rosa crushed an RBI double to center field, leaving Everett trailing 6-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starting pitcher Juan Then went four complete innings, allowing four runs while striking out four. Peyton Alford and Nolan Hoffman pitched the remaining five innings, striking out a combined nine batters. At the plate, the Frogs registered 11 hits with doubles from Noelvi Marte, Dariel Gomez and Rosa.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Thursday, September 16 for game three of the six-game series against the Spokane Indians. Every Thursday home game is Throwback Thursday! Fans can enjoy $2.50 sodas, 12 oz. Coors Lights, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn all night long.

