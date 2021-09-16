Dust Devils Fall Short in Series Opener

September 16, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Kenyon Yovan takes a big swing

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Kenyon Yovan takes a big swing(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The bats were held quiet for the Tri-City Dust Devils (42-65) on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium in the 6-0 loss to the Eugene Emeralds. Five different Dust Devils saw their first action with the team in the loss.

Mason Erla, Chase Chaney, Kevin Watson Jr., Quentin Selma and William Rivera all made their Tri-City debuts in the opener of the last series of the year. Erla, the 17th round pick from this year's MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of Michigan State, suffered the loss after giving up one earned run in 2.1 innings of work. At the plate the Dust Devils were limited to five hits, with Zach Humphreys hitting a double for the team's only extra-base hit.

Right-hander Glenn Albanese will toe the rubber the Dust Devils in the second matchup of the five-game series on Thursday. The Emeralds will counter with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng.

Thursday night we'll be celebrating Beer Lovers Day at Gesa Stadium. Grab any of our featured beers for the evening and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes throughout the game.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.