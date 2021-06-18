Late Rally Falls Short as Palm Beach Picks off Daytona, 4-2

June 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the fourth-straight contest, the game was decided in the final frames. The Tortugas put the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, but could not complete the comeback, as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated Daytona, 4-2, in front of 1,559 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

Trailing by two, Tortugas DH Ranser Amador (0-3, BB, 2 SO) reached on a walk to start the ninth and SS Gus Steiger (1-4, 2 SO) followed with a single through the right side. After a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third with one out, LHP Kevin Marnon (1.0 IP, H, BB, SO) prevented them from progressing any further.

The 27-year-old tallied a strikeout and a fly ball to center to close out the victory, 4-2, and his second save in as many nights for Palm Beach (13-27).

Once again, the Cardinals scooted out in front in the opening frame. DH Masyn Winn (3-5, R, 2 2B, SO) doubled to left on the second pitch of the game and advanced to third before CF Tommy Jew (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) walked. 3B Jordan Walker (1-3, R, RBI) put Palm Beach on the board, 1-0, with a sacrifice fly to right. After another walk and a stolen base, 1B Todd Lott (0-2, RBI, BB) stroked a sac fly to right of his, guiding the Cards to a 2-0 edge.

In the third, Palm Beach hung another crooked number. Walker singled to center with one retired and took second base on a wild pitch. LF Jacob Buchberger (1-3, R, RBI, BB) scalded a run-scoring knock to left, stretching the visitors' lead to three. Trailing a pair of walks and a wild pitch, SS Franklin Soto (1-3, 2B, RBI, SO) garnered the Cards' third sacrifice fly of the evening, making it a four-run contest.

Daytona (17-23) was unable to scratch a run across until the eighth inning. C Daniel Vellojín (1-4, R, BB) managed to reach on a two-base throwing error and took third on a wild delivery to the plate. 1B Garrett Wolforth (1-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) proceeded to dunk a double in front of a sliding center fielder. Vellojín scored easily from third on the double, pulling the Tortugas within 4-1.

Subsequent to a strikeout, 2B Reyny Reyes (1-3, RBI, BB) laced a base-hit into right-center. Wolforth scampered around from second to draw Daytona within a pair, 4-2. With the game's tying tally at the plate, LHP Sean Kealey (0.2 IP, 2 H, R, SO) induced a fly out to center to bring the frame to a close.

RHP Dionys Rodríguez (3.0 IP, H, 4 SO) thrived out of the bullpen for the Cardinals. The 20-year-old yielded just one hit over three scoreless innings to garner his first win of the season. RHP José Moreno (3.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 7 SO) punched out seven over three frames - including four in the third - but took a no-decision.

The Tortugas bullpen was scintillating on Friday evening. RHP Juan Abril (3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 SO) and RHP Frainger Aranguren (3.0 IP, 2 H, SO) combined to permit just four batters to reach base over the contest's final six innings to keep Daytona in the ballgame. Starter RHP Case Williams (3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO) suffered his fourth defeat.

Saturday night will feature the 'Tugas second Copa de la Diversión celebration of the 2021 season. In addition to players and coaches wearing special uniforms to mark the occasion, there will be special on-field promotions and games as a part of Minor League Baseball's initiative.

RHP Jason Parker (1-0, 4.28) is anticipated to take the hill for Daytona, as they look to snap the two-game slide. Palm Beach projects to hand the ball to RHP Edgar Manzo (1-1, 1.23) for his first start of the campaign. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.