DH Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (27-11) vs. Bradenton Marauders (24-14)

June 18, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







BRADENTON MARAUDERS (24-14) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (27-11)

G1: RHP Logan Hofmann (3-0, 1.27) vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (1-1, 4.38) | G2: RHP Nick Garcia (3-1, 2.95) vs. LHP Ryan Anderson (0-1, 9.39)

Friday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Games #39/40 - Home Games #21/22 - Radio: Bradenton Marauders Radio Network - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LET'S PLAY TWO!: Last night's scheduled game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rainfall most of the afternoon. Tonight, the Tarpons will play a double-header vs. the Marauders, with both games slated to be seven innings in regulation. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Tampa is 4-2 in doubleheader games this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Tarpons fell, 3-2 in five innings, to the Marauders in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday night at GMS Field...In the 3rd, Pedro Diaz (1-for-2, RBI, R) gave Tampa a lead with an RBI single and scored on an RBI double by Anthony Volpe (1-for-3, 2B, RBI)...RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (L, 2-2) started and tallied a season-high 6Ks and allowed only one hit in 4.0IP (3ER, 2BB, HR, BK, 62P/38S), but that lone hit was a go-ahead 3-run HR by Ernny Ordonez in the 4th...RHP Anderson Muñoz tossed a scoreless 5th (1.0IP, 1H, 1K).

VOLPE STREAKING: On Wednesday, Anthony Volpe lined an RBI double in the 3rd, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, which is tied for the longest active hitting streak in the Southeast League. The 20-year-old is batting .422 (19-for-45) with 10R, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4HR, 13RBI, 11BB and 5SB in that span.

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on Sunday,, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 313 runs scored (8.24/G), which is 37 more than next on the list: Triple-A Reno (276 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 228 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (33R) currently ranks 2nd in the league in runs scored, with Elijah Dunham (32R) and Austin Wells (32R) tied for 3rd, Andres Chaparro (31R) tied for 5th, Pat DeMarco (28R) tied for 8th and Trevor Hauver (26R) tied for 10th.

VS. BRADENTON: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders. The season-series is currently tied, 1-1. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season. In 2019, Tampa finished 8-9 against Bradenton, going 5-4 at home.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (313), hits (345), RBI (284), doubles (77), home runs (55), walks (241), AVG (.268), OBP (.393) and SLG (.473). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (1st, 34RBI), Anthony Volpe (2nd, 32RBI) Pat DeMarco (3rd, 28RBI), Trevor Hauver (4th, 27RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-5th, 26RBI) and Elijah Dunham (T-8th, 25RBI).

DOUBLE DINGERS: On Friday, Chad Bell logged a multi-HR game, becoming the sixth Tarpons batter to accomplish the feat. Josh Smith did so in Game 2 of a doubleheader on 6/5. Anthony Volpe and Elijah Dunham both did so during Game Two of a doubleheader on 6/3. Trevor Hauver (5/4) and Pat DeMarco (5/5) did so during the opening week of the season.

VOLPE WINS POW: Last week, INF Anthony Volpe was announced as the Southeast League Player of the Week (May 31-June 6). After going 0-for-4 on 6/1, Volpe finished the week with multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games, batting .526 (10-for-19, 2 2Bs, 3B, 2HR, 4BB, 7RBI, 6R, 3SB) in that span. On 6/3 vs. Lakeland, the 20-year-old logged his first-career multi-HR game, including a career-high 6RBI (3-for-5, 2HR, 2B, BB, 2R). Volpe becomes the second Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

SEVY DAY!: New York Yankees' RHP Luis Severino started for the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday vs. the Lakeland Flying Tigers at GMS Field. Severino, 27, allowed 1ER over 2.2IP (2H, 1BB, 3K, 34P/24S) in his first game since having "Tommy John" Surgery prior to the 2020 season. The two-time AL All-Star originally pitched for Tampa in 2014, going 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA in four starts for the then High-A Tampa Yankees. Severino also made one rehab appearance with Tampa in 2016, logging a scoreless 3.0IP (2H, 0BB, 2K) on 5/29 at Brevard County.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.