Late Offense Sends Nuts to 7-4 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - A late home run broke a tie and sent the Modesto Nuts to a 7-4 loss against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Jarred Kelenic had tied the game for the Nuts (42-51; 12-11) with a two-out RBI double in the seventh inning.

The Storm (46-5; 1-12) retook the lead in the top of the eighth against Kyle Wilcox (L, 2-3). The first man reached on a strikeout and wild pitch. Jack Suwinski followed with a two-run blast to give the Storm the lead for good. Wilcox worked two innings allowing three runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Franklin Van Gurp (W, 1-2) earned the win in relief for the Storm working one inning allowing one run on three hits.

Evan Johnson made a spot start for the Nuts and threw three innings allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Elliot Ashbeck went six innings for the Storm allowing three runs.

Joe Rizzo had two hits and a RBI. Cal Raleigh reached three times with a single and two walks. Jack Larsen homered in the game.

Jordan Guerrero (S, 1.2) worked a perfect ninth.

The Nuts open a three-game set with the 66ers on Saturday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

