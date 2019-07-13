Gray Shoves En Route to Series Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Grabbing a series victory on Friday night, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes shutout the San Jose Giants on Friday by a final tally of 4-0.

Moving to 11-1 in the month of July with the victory, the Quakes (56-35, 15-8) garnered yet another dazzling start from Josiah Gray, as he tyrannized the Giants' (39-53, 9-14) lineup.

Gray (7-0), notching his seventh win in his last nine starts, allowed just one hit in the series finale, with his final line featuring seven scoreless frames and seven punchouts. The 12th nod of the year for the New Rochelle, NY native was arguably the best outing of his Rancho campaign.

The offense provided Gray some support early and often in the contest, as they tallied at least one run from innings two through four.

The scoring seal was broken in the top of the second when Niko Hulsizer stole home, thanks to a base-running decoy in the form of Deacon Liput. Brayan Morales capped off the scoring stretch in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out RBI triple into the left-center alley.

Wes Helsabeck and Max Gamboa kept the shutout in tact, recording a pair of scoreless frames out of the Rancho bullpen.

Jose Marte (0-4) was saddled with the loss, allowing four earned runs over four innings of work.

As the Stockton Ports come to town for the first time in 2019 on Saturday, RHP Andre Jackson (2-1) takes the mound for the Quakes, while Oakland Athletics' rehabber, LHP Sean Manaea (0-1) is scheduled to pitch for the Ports.

