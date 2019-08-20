Late Offense Helps Crushers Split Twin Bill

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, used great pitching to split the double header with the Windy City Thunderbolts as they lost game one 3-0 but won game two by a final score of 3-2.

The Crushers (46-39) are now 9-8 in the month of August with the results of the double header today. While the Thunderbolts (37-48) are now 6-4 in their last 10 with the results.

Jake Repavich (5-6) started the continuation game for Lake Erie and got the loss as he gave up three runs over his 5.0 innings of work. Chris Washington (4-8) got the win from his efforts before the game was suspended on June 30th. In his outing on the 30th, Washington gave up one hit and no runs over 2.0 innings of work. Blake Hickman (3) earned the save as he pitched a scoreless ninth.

The game started in Crestwood, Illinois back on June 30th but was suspended after the top of the third because of rain. We picked back up where we left off in that game today, but the Crushers offense was no where to be found. Joel Toribio started the continuation game for Windy City and dominated for his 4.0 innings of work. Toribio only allowed two base runners and struck out four others in his outing.

The Thunderbolts got to Repavich early and never looked back. The first two batters Repavich faced both reached on base hits. With runners at the corners and no outs in the third inning, Micah Coffey hit an RBI sac fly to make it an early 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Chase Cockrell and Michael Mateja hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Repavich was able to get the next batter out but then walked Coffey to load the bases. The next batter of the inning, Tyler Straub, then hit another RBI sac fly to put the Thunderbolts ahead 2-0.

The final run of the game came in the next inning. Zach Rheams hit a double to start the inning and then Repavich was relieved for Augie Gallardo. Gallardo gave up an RBI double to the first batter he faced to make it a three run Windy City lead.

Paul Hall Jr. started the second game of the double header for the Crushers and pitched well. Hall Jr. gave up one un-earned run on four hits while he walked two and struck out eight over his 5.0 innings of work. But it was Seth Lucio (1-0) who picked up the win for the Crushers as he threw a scoreless inning of relief. Logan Lombana (9) got the save as he secured the win in the top of the seventh inning.

The first run of the second game was scored by Windy City. In the first inning with two outs, Tanner Gardner hit a groundball to first base that Jake Vieth could not handle. The error committed by Vieth allowed Gardner to reach second. Then on the very next batter, Chase Cockrell hit a soft grounder to Emmanuel Marrero at short, but Marrero could not make the play either. Marrero's error allowed Windy City to take a 1-0 lead.

All three runs for the Crushers came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Marrero started the inning with a walk and then advanced to third off Logan Farrar's double. Dale Burdick struck out looking with both runners in scoring position for the first out of the inning. But then Thornton hit Jake Vieth with a pitch to load the bases with only one out for Steven Kraft. Kraft came up clutch for the Crushers and hit a bases clearing double to put Lake Erie ahead 3-1.

In the final inning, Logan Lombana came on to pitch for the Crushers. The first batter of the inning, Taisei Fukuhara hit a double to make things interesting. Lombana made quick work of the next two batters and got them out with a strikeout and a ground out. With the ground out moving Fukuhara to third, it brought up Brynn Martinez. During Martinez's at-bat, Bryan De La Rosa allowed a past ball to get by him which allowed Fukuhara to score the second run of the game for the Thunderbolts. But Lombana was able to get the next batter out and secure the 3-2 win.

The Crushers will continue their four-game series with the Windy City Thunderbolts on Wednesday at Sprenger Health Care Stadium in Avon, Ohio. Sean Johnson (2-0, 1.39) will be on the mound for Lake Erie. While the Thunderbolts will counter with Cole Bellair (3-5, 5.63).

