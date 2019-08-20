Daniel Homers, But Grizzlies Bested

SAUGET, Ill. - Andrew Daniel hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday night to give the Gateway Grizzlies a 2-1 lead, but the Schaumburg Boomers came back with six unanswered runs to win the game 7-2 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (33-52) dropped its third straight.

Daniel's seventh home run of the season supplied the Grizzlies' only two RBIs. Connor Owings had their only multi-hit game.

Schaumburg (42-43) avoided a three-game losing streak of its own and pulled within four games of Lake Erie for the East Division lead.

Dominic Topoozian (5-7) allowed six runs (all earned) over 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Partrick Boyle and Geoff Bramblett were bright spots out of the Grizzlies' bullpen: Boyle struck out four Boomers over 1 1/3 scoreless frames and Bramblett tossed a perfect inning with three strilkeouts on only 11 pitches. He came within one strike of an "immaculate inning," meaning three strikeouts in a row on nine total pitches. Bramblett's first eight deliveries of the ninth inning netted two strikeouts and an 0-2 count on the third Boomer, but Bramblett's fastball narrowly missed the zone and he needed another pair of pitchers to complete the strikeout.

Gateway and Schaumburg will continue their three-game series Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. CDT first pitch.

