Daniel Homers, But Grizzlies Bested
August 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release
SAUGET, Ill. - Andrew Daniel hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday night to give the Gateway Grizzlies a 2-1 lead, but the Schaumburg Boomers came back with six unanswered runs to win the game 7-2 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
Gateway (33-52) dropped its third straight.
Daniel's seventh home run of the season supplied the Grizzlies' only two RBIs. Connor Owings had their only multi-hit game.
Schaumburg (42-43) avoided a three-game losing streak of its own and pulled within four games of Lake Erie for the East Division lead.
Dominic Topoozian (5-7) allowed six runs (all earned) over 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Partrick Boyle and Geoff Bramblett were bright spots out of the Grizzlies' bullpen: Boyle struck out four Boomers over 1 1/3 scoreless frames and Bramblett tossed a perfect inning with three strilkeouts on only 11 pitches. He came within one strike of an "immaculate inning," meaning three strikeouts in a row on nine total pitches. Bramblett's first eight deliveries of the ninth inning netted two strikeouts and an 0-2 count on the third Boomer, but Bramblett's fastball narrowly missed the zone and he needed another pair of pitchers to complete the strikeout.
Gateway and Schaumburg will continue their three-game series Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. CDT first pitch.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2019
- Late Offense Helps Crushers Split Twin Bill - Lake Erie Crushers
- Daniel Homers, But Grizzlies Bested - Gateway Grizzlies
- Miners Surrender Lead in Ninth, Fall to Otters - Southern Illinois Miners
- ThunderBolts Split Twin Bill with Crushers - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Homer to Win in Roadtrip Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.