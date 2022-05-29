Late Inning Homers Not Enough

After three straight days of pitchers' duels, the bats started to blast away at Clipper Magazine Stadum on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the host Lancaster Barnstormers, their side got going a little too late.

York broke out to a 10-0 lead and held off a late Lancaster surge that included four home runs as the Revolution took a 14-8 decision in the third game of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Carlos Franco provided the early thrust to the Revolution with a pair of home runs off Nile Ball (1-3). Franco left the park down the right field line in the second, then launched a three-run blast to the "backyard" in the third for a 4-0 lead to back Duke von Schamann (1-2)'s five no-hit inning effort.

York struck again in the sixth. With runners at first and third, Lenin Rodriguez broke for second, drawing a throw from Anthony Peroni. Melvin Mercedes took the throw and fired back home, sailing the throw wide in an effort to get Connor Lien. Lenin Rodriguez took third on the error and scored on a triple to right center by Troy Stokes, Jr.

The Revs loaded the bases off Donald Goodson, Jr. in the top of the seventh. Lien and Jack Kenley unloaded consecutive doubles for the 10-0 lead.

Kenley added a two-run single in the eighth, and Stokes blasted a homer to left in the ninth.

After the Barnstormers were held hitless for 6 1/3 innings, Anthony Peroni broke the ice with a single to left, BJ Boyd put Lancaster on the board with a three-run blast to right center. Kelly Dugan launched a monster to right to open the eighth. Before Josh Martin could finish off the Barnstormers in the ninth, Melvin Mercedes and Andretty Cordero also unloaded.

Lancaster's other run crossed on an RBI single by Peroni to the base of the wall in the eighth inning.

The Barnstormers and Revs will wrap up the four-game series on Monday at 5:00. Left-handers Augie Sylk (1-3) and Austin Nicely (0-5) will take the hill. Fireworks will follow. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube channel, starting at 4:55.

NOTES: Dugan set a record for most homers against the Revolution in a single season with his ninth...Anderson Feliz singled in the ninth to advance a hitting streak to eight...Boyd has hit safely in nine of 10...Lancaster leads the War of the Roses, 7-5.

