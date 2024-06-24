Late Game Heroics by Pipe Rodriguez Salvages Point in 2-2 Draw against Loudoun United

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - Miami FC USL Academy Product Pipe Rodriguez made an incredible save on a late penalty chance as Miami FC survived a second half comeback by Loudoun United to earn a point and end its losing streak Saturday night in Miami.

In an entertaining match that was delayed by more than 45 minutes due to lightning in the area, Miami FC wasted no time in attacking Loudoun United early and often in the first half. Hungry to get points after a difficult stretch of match results, the hosts used the duo of forwards Mikey Lawrence and Frankie Lopez to put constant pressure on the visitors.

For Miami, it was the local products who especially made an impact Saturday evening. In the 11th minute, it was Mitrano playing a wonderful ball through the Loudoun back line to Frankie Lopez who made more magic happen with a fantastic crossover move losing his defender and sending a rocket past Loudoun's keeper at the near post. Miami FC led 1-0 and continued its newfound attack.

Then in the 26th minute, it was Lopez again going at the Loudoun defense. This time Lopez played a quick ball into Mikey Lawrence, who took a quick touch before spinning his defender around and firing a low shot into the back of the net to give Miami a 2-0 first half lead.

While most of the action was in favor of Miami in the first half, the hosts almost had a disastrous ending to the half as Daltyn Knutson attempted to direct a clearance off his head to Rodriguez.

Instead, Knutson's header fell to Loudoun's Ryan who found himself one on one with Pipe Rodriguez. Fortunately, Pipe forced Ryan into a bad angle and got enough of the ball to create a difficult chance for the Loudoun attacker who was unable to capitalize. It would not be the last time Miami would need their young homegrown keeper to come up with heroics for this match.

The second half did not start well for Miami and the hosts allowed Loudoun too much possession that the visitors were keen to take advantage of. In the 51st minute, that pressure paid off for Loudoun United as Miami tried to clear a Loudoun cross. However, the cross landed to the feet of Aboukoura who sent a rocket of a volley through traffic and past Rodriguez who had no chance to make an attempt to save.

Two minutes later more pressure for Loudoun on Miami came and this time a well-placed cross found the head of Bidois who placed his shot perfectly over the outstretched hands of Rodriguez. All of a sudden, Miami who looked so confident on the ball in the first half appeared out of sorts after allowing two quick goals to now find itself fighting the furious comeback attempt of Loudoun.

However, after the two quick goals from Loudoun both teams seemed to settle into the game more, both looking for an equalizer while not wanting to give up the winning goal to the opponent. Then drama came knocking at Miami's door in the 82nd minute.

On a Loudoun corner, the ball was cleared past safely for Miami but the official found Miami guilty of contact in the box and a controversial penalty was awarded to Loudoun United. Loudoun's Ryan stepped up and placed a well taken shot to Rodriguez's right. However, Pipe guessed correctly and incredibly outstretched his left glove to make a fantastic save on Ryan's shot and secure a much needed point for Miami as the match ended 2-2.

Miami will be back home at FIU Football Stadium to host Detroit in a gigantic summer matchup Saturday, June 29. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm ET. Tickets for the match are on sale now at miamifc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.