Detroit City FC Announces Loan Signing of Abdi Salim from Orlando City SC

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club has announced the loan signing of 23-year-old defender Abdi Salim from Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer. Salim has represented the Somalian National Team several times and will wear #22 this season for Le Rouge.

Salim played one season of collegiate soccer at Buffalo State University in 2019, a Division III program that competed in the State University of New York Athletic Conference. He led the squad in minutes played and was impressed enough to earn Rookie of the Year for the Conference and win Defensive Player of the Year Honors.

His performance in the 2019 season saw him enter the transfer portal, where he transferred to Syracuse University of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He started the first eight games at Syracuse before suffering a torn ACL in February of 2021 after the season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salim returned for the 2022 season and played a massive part in the squad that went on to win the 2022 ACC Regular Season, ACC Tournament, and 2022 NCAA Division I Tournament. This was the first national title in Syracuse's history.

After his 2022 season, Orlando City SC selected him in the First Round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, 17th overall.

Salim made his Detroit City FC debut on June 22 against Pumas UNAM of Mexico's Liga MX, scoring the match-winning goal in the 54th minute.

