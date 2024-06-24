Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Hartford Athletic

June 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvHFD

Gates: 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets: Purchase here>>

Broadcast: FOX40 and ESPN+

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE NIGHT, PRESENTED BY WILTON RANCHERIA

Special Giveaway: First 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative scarf designed by Andrew Alejandre from the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians.

Cultural Showcase: Honoring leaders from Wilton Rancheria and other local tribes, sharing their stories and contributions to the Sacramento region.

Pop-Up Market: Featuring Native artists, jewelers, and more on the concourse.

REPUBLIC KIDS CLUB, PRESENTED BY ELK GROVE CHARTER SCHOOL

Kids Club Registration & Membership Gift Pickup

Location: Fan Zone

Details: Sign up for the Kids Club or pick up your membership materials. Fun activities and information available at the registration booth. Open until kickoff.

Exclusive Experience: High Five Tunnel

Join the high five tunnel and greet the players as they enter the field. Must show your Kids Club membership badge.

Check-In Location: Fan Experience Tent (located behind Section 205)

Check-In Time: Before 7:45 PM

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

Hefty Gyros, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Yolanda's Tamales, Will's BBQ, Gameday Grill, It's Nacho Truck, CA Street Tacos, Drewski's, Corn Dog, Woodfire Pizza, and Kona Ice.

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12Ã¢â¬Â³ X 6Ã¢â¬Â³ X 12Ã¢â¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5Ã¢â¬Â³ X 8Ã¢â¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.). Map>>

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.