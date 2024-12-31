Last Week around the Leagues

This past week two Women's National Basketball Association coaching vacancies were filled with Chris Koclanes being named for the Dallas Wings and Sydney Johnson for the Washington Mystics, the United Soccer League Championship New Mexico United named Dennis Sanchez their new head coach, and the Wichita Regulators will sit out the 2025 Arena Football One season. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Major League Rugby, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings have named Chris Koclanes as the franchise's next head coach. Koclanes is a highly regarded defensive-minded tactician with proven success in player development. He has more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the WNBA and Division I women's basketball. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris Koclanes as the new head coach of the Dallas Wings," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "Throughout our extensive search and interview process, Chris continued to rise to the top and check the boxes of our important pillars. He is a servant leader who places a high value on connection, collaboration, and a positive and consistent communication style with all those he coaches. Chris is a fantastic teacher of the game and has an outstanding basketball IQ. He is committed to player development and has a forward thinking and innovative mind for the game. He is a tireless worker with a foundation built through preparation. Koclanes is currently in his second season as an assistant coach at the University of Southern California. The seventh-ranked Trojans are currently 11-1 on the year and have been ranked as high as No. 3 in both national polls.

Chris Koclanes, new Head Coach of the Dallas Wings, sits down in his hometown of Pelham, New York to talk about his childhood living outside the city with his sports minded family. Coach Koclanes touches on joining the Dallas Wings and reflects on his coaching history. Meet Coach Koclanes in A Deeper Look: Chris Koclanes.

Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger announced that Jamila Wideman will lead the WNBA's Washington Mystics' basketball operations as general manager, while Sydney Johnson will guide the team's on-court efforts as head coach. Wideman joins the Mystics after spending six years at the NBA league office, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Player Development. In her role, she oversaw the league's player development initiatives, managed relationships with external organizations, and spearheaded the league's mental health and wellness platform - Mind Health. Johnson brings 25 years of basketball experience to the Mystics. Most recently, he served as head coach of Team USA's 3x3 Women's AmeriCup team, which captured a silver medal at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Johnson has been a part of USA Basketball for the past five years. In 2023, he led the USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Men's World Cup Team to its first ever gold medal and served as an assistant coach and scout for USA Basketball's 2023 5x5 AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club has hired Dennis Sanchez as the 4th Head Coach in club history, ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Sanchez most recently piloted Las Vegas Lights FC to their first-ever playoff appearance, and a trip to the USL Championship Western Conference Final in 2024. Along the way, Lights FC set club records for wins (13), points (50), and table placement (4th), earning Sanchez nomination as a finalist for USL Championship Coach of the Year. "I couldn't be more excited to become a part of the New Mexico United family," said Sanchez. "It's a privilege to join such a special club with a clear vision for success. The drive to win trophies, the caliber of people here, and the deep ties to our community are what made this opportunity so compelling. We're focused on building on the club's recent achievements and aiming for even more success, because that's what our incredible supporters deserve." In addition to an impressive rise through the ranks that includes success at every stop, Sanchez has a terrific track record of identifying and growing young talent. Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Sanchez served as an assistant coach for Austin FC II of MLS Next Pro, guiding the group to a title during the 2023 season with a group that included several U.S. Youth Internationals.

New Mexico United names new head coach

Major League Soccer

FC Dallas has announced the acquisition of Ecuadorian international Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake in exchange for defender Sam Junqua, $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM, and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Julio will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). "Julio is a player we've been monitoring for a long time," Sporting Director André Zanotta said. "He played against us and scored in some of those games. Bringing him to Dallas is huge for us. We believe he fits very well with what Eric Quill wants for our team, and I think he will integrate well into Dallas. We can't wait for him to start with us in January." Julio joins FC Dallas after spending two seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he made 129 appearances across all competitions. He scored 28 goals and recorded nine assists. In 2024, Julio set a career high with nine goals in the MLS regular season.

Enjoy the best long distance goals of MLS 2024!

Enjoy the best goal line clearances of MLS 2024!

National Women's Soccer League

The Houston Dash acquired forward Yazmeen Ryan in a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC, both teams announced today. Houston also acquired $80,000 in intra-league transfer funds for the 2025 season from Gotham in exchange for $400,000 in allocation money plus an international roster spot in 2025. "Yazmeen's versatility and unmatched work ethic has led to success at the club level plus an opportunity to showcase her talent on the international stage with the USWNT," Dash Interim General Manager, Erik Ustruck said. "Her addition embodies our ambition to build a winning culture with a strong foundation for years to come. She is thrilled to champion this project and help our team achieve sustained success."

The ownership group behind expansion NWSL team BOS Nation has signed a lease to use White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park, a deal that brings a massive upgrade for the Boston Public Schools facility.

MLS NEXT Pro

Check out the event to celebrate Grand Rapids' introduction to MLS NEXT Pro. You'll hear from the club owners, league officials, and local community members.

Major Arena Soccer League

Catch up on what you might've missed in an exciting Week 4 with this week's edition of MASL In 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky!

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Regulators will be dormant for the 2025 Arena Football One season, effective per this announcement. This decision was made after careful consideration. We are excited to remain a part of the AF1 and prepare for the 2026 season on the field, while participating in community activities off the field in 2025. Over the years, the ICT Regulators has had the privilege of working with outstanding individuals, clients, and partners like you. We are immensely grateful for the trust and support you have extended to us during our time in operation.

Canadian Football League

The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American quarterback Caleb Evans to a one-year contract. Evans (6'2", 210 lbs) finished the 2024 season with 307 passing yards, completing 26 of his 45 attempts and scoring four touchdowns in eight games. On the ground, the 26-year-old ran 26 times for 55 yards and four majors. He suffered a season-ending knee injury last August. The former Louisiana Monroe University Warhawk played in every game for the Als in 2023 registering three touchdown passes and eight on the ground. He won both of his starts that year. In total, he played four seasons in the CFL, starting his career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Top 10 Interceptions of 2024

National Arena League

The National Arena League announces news regarding the 2025 season just in time for the holidays. The league will kick off the 2025 season with ten teams, and for the first time in league history, will feature two divisions, the National division and the American Division. In 2025, the National Arena League will have a four-team playoff, with the top two teams from each division competing in the post season. The highest seed from each division will host the Divisional playoff round. The winners of the Divisional round will compete in the National Arena League Championship game. In addition, the National Arena League has modified its 2025 regular season schedule based on the active ten teams competing this season.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

2024 Buffalo Bandits Banner Raising Ceremony

NLL Top Plays of the Month: December 2024

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Four goals and six points in four games earn Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell AHL Player of the Week honors!

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Ryan Kenny to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Kenny, 25, will be getting his fourth taste of ECHL hockey after a fantastic start to the season with Fayetteville, backstopping the Marksmen to 11 wins in 17 starts and registering the second-most saves in the league. The second-year Marksmen is tied for sixth in save percentage (.915) and ranks seventh in goals against average (2.72) among SPHL goaltenders. Through 50 appearances with Fayetteville, the Sparta, New Jersey, native and 2024 SPHL All-Rookie Team goaltender selection has earned a 29-15-5 record while recording a career .924 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average with three shutouts.

Western Hockey League

WHL Hat-Tricks - Swift Current Broncos Luke Mistelbacher

Ontario Hockey League

Seattle Kraken prospect Nathan Villeneuve delivers a standout performance, recording his first career OHL hat trick for the Sudbury Wolves and adding an assist for a four-point night. A true breakout game for the rookie, showcasing his scoring ability and playmaking skills!

North American Hockey League

NAHL Stars of the Week - December 16-22, 2024

United States Hockey League

United States Hockey League - Our Stars Rise. The United States Hockey League, the highest level of junior hockey in the U.S.

BASEBALL

PFP's paying off and some cat-like reflexes from what some call the best athletes on the field. These are the best defensive plays by pitchers from the 2024 Minor League Baseball season.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

NOLA Gold reaches the MLR Playoffs for the first time in MLR History. Relive the 2024 season's best moments.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Will Brandt had an epic season with the Minnesota Wind Chill, winning the league title while claiming Championship Weekend MVP and All-UFA honors in 2024. Watch his best plays.

