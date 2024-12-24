New Mexico United Announces Addition of Head Coach Dennis Sanchez

December 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club has hired Dennis Sanchez as the 4th Head Coach in club history, ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Sanchez most recently piloted Las Vegas Lights FC to their first-ever playoff appearance, and a trip to the USL Championship Western Conference Final in 2024. Along the way, Lights FC set club records for wins (13), points (50), and table placement (4th), earning Sanchez nomination as a finalist for USL Championship Coach of the Year.

"I couldn't be more excited to become a part of the New Mexico United family," said Sanchez. "It's a privilege to join such a special club with a clear vision for success. The drive to win trophies, the caliber of people here, and the deep ties to our community are what made this opportunity so compelling. We're focused on building on the club's recent achievements and aiming for even more success, because that's what our incredible supporters deserve."

In addition to an impressive rise through the ranks that includes success at every stop, Sanchez has a terrific track record of identifying and growing young talent. Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Sanchez served as an assistant coach for Austin FC II of MLS Next Pro, guiding the group to a title during the 2023 season with a group that included several U.S. Youth Internationals.

In 2022, Sanchez served as Assistant Coach with Charleston Battery, where his recruitment of Fidel Barajas - who would go on to become USL-C Young Player of the Year - was crucial to the Battery's success. Prior to his time in Charleston, Sanchez served as the Academy Director with Sacramento Republic FC, developing young players to reach their full potential.

New Mexico United will hold an introductory press conference in January, following the holiday season.

The team kicks off the home season on March 22nd against rivals El Paso Locomotive FC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.