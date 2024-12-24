Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Dennis Sanchez to Depart Club
December 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that the club has agreed to terms with New Mexico United for the acquisition of Dennis Sanchez, who will join New Mexico as the club's new Head Coach.
Sanchez departs Las Vegas Lights FC effective immediately. The search for the club's next Head Coach is underway.
"I personally want to thank Dennis for his contributions to the club in 2024. He was a key part of an offseason rebuild that culminated in the club's first-ever Western Conference Final, and we wish him luck in his next opportunity," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "When building a successful club, we expect to see new opportunities arise for both players and staff, and we pride ourselves on being a great place for our people to develop. With that, we have already begun our Head Coach hiring process and look forward to continuing our success in 2025."
In 2025, the Lights will return 17 players from a team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time in club history and won two playoff matches to reach the 2024 Western Conference Final.
Additionally, the full 2025 schedule was announced on Thursday. Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
