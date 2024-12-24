Oakland Roots Sign Oakland Born and Raised Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh

December 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots announce the addition of Oakland's own Kendall McIntosh ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The goalkeeper was born and raised in Oakland, growing up playing youth soccer right here in The Town. The seven-year MLS veteran played college soccer at Santa Clara University in the Bay Area for four years before turning professional.

"Kendall, comes to us with experience at the highest level of our game here in the United States," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "His experience, work ethic and connection to this city makes him a great fit for our Club."

McIntosh got his professional start in Portland with Timbers 2 when they were part of the USL Championship in 2016. In 2017, he signed a contract with the first team in MLS while continuing to play for the reserve side. In total, he spent four seasons in Portland, amassing over 50 USL Championship appearances.

In 2020, McIntosh was selected in the MLS re-entry draft by New York Red Bulls, where he spent one season before being selected by Sporting Kansas City in the 2021 re-entry draft. While with Sporting, McIntosh played for both the first and second teams, earning more than 16 MLS appearances in 2023, while also representing Sporting II, including in a match against Oakland Roots at Laney in 2021.

"A lot of who I am comes from growing up in Oakland and Northern California," said Kendall McIntosh. "Getting the opportunity to return home and play in a stadium I grew up attending is nothing short of special and a true full circle moment for me and my family."

Following his time in MLS, McIntosh spent the 2024 season with San Antonio FC. He had previously played in USL League Two in 2014 and 2015 for FC Tucson and Portland Timbers U23.

