Dallas Wings Name Chris Koclanes Head Coach

December 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have named Chris Koclanes as the franchise's next head coach. Koclanes is a highly regarded defensive-minded tactician with proven success in player development. He has more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the WNBA and Division I women's basketball.

A formal press conference to welcome Koclanes is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Reunion Tower in Dallas. Additional details will be announced shortly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Koclanes as the new head coach of the Dallas Wings," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "Throughout our extensive search and interview process, Chris continued to rise to the top and check the boxes of our important pillars. He is a servant leader who places a high value on connection, collaboration, and a positive and consistent communication style with all those he coaches. Chris is a fantastic teacher of the game and has an outstanding basketball IQ. He is committed to player development and has a forward thinking and innovative mind for the game. He is a tireless worker with a foundation built through preparation.

"In addition to his proven on-court skill, Chris possesses values that align perfectly with the Dallas Wings, including a shared focus on positively impacting the community and developing our players off the court. There are so many incredible things on the horizon for this franchise, including a new arena, a state-of-the-art practice facility and the opportunity to select No. 1 overall in the upcoming WNBA Draft, and we are confident Chris is the right person to lead this team into a new era of Dallas Wings basketball."

Koclanes is currently in his second season as an assistant coach at the University of Southern California. The seventh-ranked Trojans are currently 11-1 on the year and have been ranked as high as No. 3 in both national polls.

In Koclanes' first season as an assistant coach with the Trojans in 2023-24, USC advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years while finishing with a 29-6 record, its most wins since 1985-86, and boasted the nation's No. 2 scorer in JuJu Watkins. USC climbed as high as No. 3 in the national polls, while finishing the year at No. 5. A trio of Trojans earned All-Pac-12 honors, while Watkins was named National Freshman of the Year. Koclanes previously served as video coordinator for USC beginning in 2015. The Trojans are a combined 40-7 in two seasons with Koclanes as an assistant coach.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Dallas Wings," said Koclanes. "I would like to thank Chairman Bill Cameron, CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb and General Manager Curt Miller for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility. I look forward to partnering with our ownership, front office and players to create a sustainable championship culture that is felt on and off the floor, and in the community. I'm excited to support and empower the women of this league as we continue to elevate the WNBA to new heights."

Prior to rejoining the college ranks, Koclanes spent eight seasons in the WNBA working alongside current Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. Koclanes was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. Under Koclanes' guidance, the Sparks posted the No. 3 defensive scoring average in the WNBA, while leading the league in steals and opponent turnovers.

Before heading to LA, Koclanes was a key part of the Connecticut Sun staff from 2016-22. He began his WNBA career as video coordinator in 2016, while maintaining that responsibility with USC as well, before being promoted to assistant coach in 2019. Koclanes served as defensive coordinator and helped the Sun reach the 2019 and 2022 WNBA Finals as well as the 2020 and 2021 Semifinals.

The Connecticut Sun defense shined under Koclanes, consistently finishing in the top three in the WNBA in opponent scoring average, opponent turnovers committed and opponent field goal and three-point shooting percentages. In 2021, the Sun led the league in defensive scoring average and defensive field goal percentage, while listing second in defensive three-point percentage.

Between 2019-23, seven different players under Kolcanes combined for 12 WNBA All-Defensive Team certificates, including multi-time honoree Jasmine Thomas, who currently serves as Dallas Wings Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

Koclanes' basketball career began in operations at William & Mary in 2012, before becoming a video coordinator at Saint Joseph's in 2013, where he also earned a master's degree in organization development and leadership.

A 2010 graduate of Old Dominion, Koclanes served as a scout team player and a manager with the Monarchs from 2008-10, when ODU posted a 36-27 record over two seasons, including a WNIT Second Round appearance in 2010.

After graduating with a degree in finance, Koclanes spent two years as a financial advisor in New York City. The native of Pelham, N.Y., also served as a volunteer coach at the New Rochelle Boys and Girls Club in 2010, and as head coach of the Hooperstown Huskies AAU team in 2011.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 23, 2024

Dallas Wings Name Chris Koclanes Head Coach - Dallas Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.