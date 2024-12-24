NAL Announces New Divisions and Modified Schedule

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League announces news regarding the 2025 season just in time for the holidays. The league will kick off the 2025 season with ten teams, and for the first time in league history, will feature two divisions, the National division and the American Division.

National Division

Amarillo Dusters

Colorado Spartans

Idaho Horsemen

Omaha Beef

Sioux City Bandits

American Division

Beaumont Renegades

Carolina Cobras

Columbus Lions

Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Wheeling Miners

In 2025, the National Arena League will have a four-team playoff, with the top two teams from each division competing in the post season. The highest seed from each division will host the Divisional playoff round. The winners of the Divisional round will compete in the National Arena League Championship game. In addition, the National Arena League has modified its 2025 regular season schedule based on the active ten teams competing this season. See below for the full 2025 regular season schedule.

2025 National Arena League Schedule

Week 1

Saturday, March 8

Sioux City Bandits @ Beaumont Renegades

Omaha Beef @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Sunday, March 9

Amarillo Dusters @ Columbus Lions

Monday, March 10

Colorado Spartans @ Wheeling Miners

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Carolina Cobras.

Week 2

Friday, March 14

Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits

Saturday, March 15

Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras

Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef

Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Amarillo Dusters, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Columbus Lions.

Week 3

Friday, March 21

Carolina Cobras @ Columbus Lions

Saturday, March 22

Beaumont Renegades @ Amarillo Dusters

Wheeling Miners @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen.

Week 4

Friday, March 28

Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras

Saturday, March 29

Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef

Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits

Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Wheeling Miners.

Week 5

Thursday, April 3

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Idaho Horsemen

Saturday, April 5

Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras

Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Columbus Lions, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Beaumont Renegades.

Week 6

Thursday, April 10

Carolina Cobras @ Idaho Horsemen

Saturday, April 12

Amarillo Dusters @ Colorado Spartans

Omaha Beef @ Beaumont Renegades

Bye Week: Wheeling Miners, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Carolina Cobras, Sioux City Bandits.

Week 7

Friday, April 18

Beaumont Renegades @ Columbus Lions

Saturday, April 19

Carolina Cobras @ Wheeling Miners

Sioux City Bandists @ Omaha Beef

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Amarillo Dusters

Idaho Horsemen @ Colorado Spartans

Week 8

Saturday, April 26

Carolina Cobras @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Beaumont Renegades @ Sioux City Bandits

Columbus Lions @ Colorado Spartans

Amarillo Dusters @ Idaho Horsemen

Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Wheeling Miners.

Week 9

Saturday, May 3

Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras

Amarillo Dusters @ Omaha Beef

Wheeling Miners @ Colorado Spartans

Sioux City Bandits @ Idaho Horsemen

Monday, May 5

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Beaumont Renegades

Week 10

Saturday, May 10

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Columbus Lions

Beaumont Renegades @ Wheeling Miners

Idaho Horsemen @ Amarillo Dusters

Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits

Bye Week: Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans

Week 11

Saturday, May 17

Sioux City Bandits @ Wheeling Miners

Carolina Cobras @ Shreveport Renegades

Omaha Beef @ Amarillo Dusters

Colorado Spartans @ Idaho Horsemen

Sunday, May 18

Columbus Lions @ Beaumont Renegades

Week 12

Saturday, May 24

Idaho Horsemen @ Carolina Cobras

Columbus Lions @ Wheeling Miners

Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Omaha Beef

Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits

Sunday, May 25

Amarillo Dusters @ Beaumont Renegades

Week 13

Saturday May 31

Wheeling Miners @ Columbus Lions

Beaumont Renegades @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux

Sioux City Bandits @ Amarillo Dusters

Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans

Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Carolina Cobras

*All game dates & times will appear on nationalarenaleague.com. The dates & times and venue locations are subject to change.

