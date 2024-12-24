NAL Announces New Divisions and Modified Schedule
December 24, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release
OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League announces news regarding the 2025 season just in time for the holidays. The league will kick off the 2025 season with ten teams, and for the first time in league history, will feature two divisions, the National division and the American Division.
National Division
Amarillo Dusters
Colorado Spartans
Idaho Horsemen
Omaha Beef
Sioux City Bandits
American Division
Beaumont Renegades
Carolina Cobras
Columbus Lions
Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Wheeling Miners
In 2025, the National Arena League will have a four-team playoff, with the top two teams from each division competing in the post season. The highest seed from each division will host the Divisional playoff round. The winners of the Divisional round will compete in the National Arena League Championship game. In addition, the National Arena League has modified its 2025 regular season schedule based on the active ten teams competing this season. See below for the full 2025 regular season schedule.
2025 National Arena League Schedule
Week 1
Saturday, March 8
Sioux City Bandits @ Beaumont Renegades
Omaha Beef @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Sunday, March 9
Amarillo Dusters @ Columbus Lions
Monday, March 10
Colorado Spartans @ Wheeling Miners
Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Carolina Cobras.
Week 2
Friday, March 14
Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits
Saturday, March 15
Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras
Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef
Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Amarillo Dusters, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Columbus Lions.
Week 3
Friday, March 21
Carolina Cobras @ Columbus Lions
Saturday, March 22
Beaumont Renegades @ Amarillo Dusters
Wheeling Miners @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Bye Week: Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Idaho Horsemen.
Week 4
Friday, March 28
Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras
Saturday, March 29
Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef
Idaho Horsemen @ Sioux City Bandits
Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Beaumont Renegades, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Wheeling Miners.
Week 5
Thursday, April 3
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Idaho Horsemen
Saturday, April 5
Wheeling Miners @ Carolina Cobras
Bye Week: Amarillo Dusters, Columbus Lions, Sioux City Bandits, Omaha Beef, Colorado Spartans, Beaumont Renegades.
Week 6
Thursday, April 10
Carolina Cobras @ Idaho Horsemen
Saturday, April 12
Amarillo Dusters @ Colorado Spartans
Omaha Beef @ Beaumont Renegades
Bye Week: Wheeling Miners, Shreveport Rouxgaroux, Carolina Cobras, Sioux City Bandits.
Week 7
Friday, April 18
Beaumont Renegades @ Columbus Lions
Saturday, April 19
Carolina Cobras @ Wheeling Miners
Sioux City Bandists @ Omaha Beef
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Amarillo Dusters
Idaho Horsemen @ Colorado Spartans
Week 8
Saturday, April 26
Carolina Cobras @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Beaumont Renegades @ Sioux City Bandits
Columbus Lions @ Colorado Spartans
Amarillo Dusters @ Idaho Horsemen
Bye Week: Beaumont Renegades, Wheeling Miners.
Week 9
Saturday, May 3
Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras
Amarillo Dusters @ Omaha Beef
Wheeling Miners @ Colorado Spartans
Sioux City Bandits @ Idaho Horsemen
Monday, May 5
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Beaumont Renegades
Week 10
Saturday, May 10
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Columbus Lions
Beaumont Renegades @ Wheeling Miners
Idaho Horsemen @ Amarillo Dusters
Omaha Beef @ Sioux City Bandits
Bye Week: Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans
Week 11
Saturday, May 17
Sioux City Bandits @ Wheeling Miners
Carolina Cobras @ Shreveport Renegades
Omaha Beef @ Amarillo Dusters
Colorado Spartans @ Idaho Horsemen
Sunday, May 18
Columbus Lions @ Beaumont Renegades
Week 12
Saturday, May 24
Idaho Horsemen @ Carolina Cobras
Columbus Lions @ Wheeling Miners
Shreveport Rouxgaroux @ Omaha Beef
Colorado Spartans @ Sioux City Bandits
Sunday, May 25
Amarillo Dusters @ Beaumont Renegades
Week 13
Saturday May 31
Wheeling Miners @ Columbus Lions
Beaumont Renegades @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux
Sioux City Bandits @ Amarillo Dusters
Omaha Beef @ Colorado Spartans
Bye Week: Idaho Horsemen, Carolina Cobras
*All game dates & times will appear on nationalarenaleague.com. The dates & times and venue locations are subject to change.
