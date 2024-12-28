Regulators to Sit out 2025 Season

Dear Regulators Family,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Regulators will be dormant for the 2025 Arena Football One season, effective per this announcement. This decision was made after careful consideration. We are excited to remain a part of the AF1 and prepare for the 2026 season on the field, while participating in community activities off the field in 2025.

Over the years, the ICT Regulators has had the privilege of working with outstanding individuals, clients, and partners like you. We are immensely grateful for the trust and support you have extended to us during our time in operation.

As an organization we are working toward a smooth transition for all parties involved. To that end, please be advised of the following important details:

1. Outstanding Contracts/Orders: If any, will be handled and addressed immediately.

2. Final Payments: All have been accounted for and closed. Prepaid events will be refunded.

3. Contact Information: Please reach out and contact us via social media, team email or website.

We understand that this may be a difficult change, and we are committed to assisting in any way possible during this period of transition. We truly value the relationships we have built and look forward to working together again as we focus on the 2026 season.

Thank you once again for your support.

Sincerely,

Chris Zachary

Owner

