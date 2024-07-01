Wichita Trounces Washington 48-21

July 1, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

With the final regular season game of the 2024 Arena Football League wrapping up Saturday, fans were able to see what makes Arena Football so exciting. The Regulators and Wolfpack pulled out all the tricks to secure a win. In the end, Wichita had a few more plays up their sleeve.

First Quarter

To start the game, Washington could not control the handoff, leading to a fumble recovered by Wichita. Wichita executed some trickery with a pass out to the running back, who fired it into the endzone to Greer, putting the first points on the board, 6-0 Wichita.

Borel found Jordan deep on the sideline, who made a diving play to leap into the endzone, tying the game at 6-6. On fourth down, the Regulators found Coyne for a 43-yard touchdown, making it 12-6.

Second Quarter

Borel made quick work of the Regulator defense, firing three quick passes to get within striking distance. However, another fumble on the handoff resulted in a Regulators' recovery, turning the ball over again.

Wichita couldn't capitalize on the turnover and gave the ball right back after a turnover on downs. Borel quickly found Max Novak, who plowed through a Regulator defender to score, making it 13-12 Washington.

The Regulators swiftly moved the ball down the field through the air, finding Chris Franklin and converting the two-point conversion, 20-13 Wichita.

Borel found Pouncey for a huge play down the sideline to get back into Regulators' territory. Ta'Ase tried to move the ball quickly but ended up throwing an interception.

Third Quarter

The Regulators started the half with the ball and made light work of the Wolfpack defense, scoring through the air to make it 26-13. Xavier Crawford had a huge kick return to give the Wolfpack good field position.

Washington was unable to capitalize on the great field position and turned the ball over on downs. Slicing through the defense again, the Regulators found Greer for another touchdown, extending their lead to 32-13.

A pass intended for a Washington receiver was intercepted by the Regulators, marking Ta'Ase's second interception of the night. Washington applied serious pressure, and DeShaun Williams sacked Ta'Ase for a safety, making it 32-15 Regulators.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter started with multiple back-and-forth stops by the defenses. The Regulators finally broke through and found the back of the endzone again, making it 40-15 Regulators.

Ta'Ase had a big pass play to find Novak, closing in on the goal line. On the next play, Pouncey snagged a pass in the back of the endzone, bringing the score to 40-21.

Ta'Ase attempted a two-point conversion but caused a fumble that was recovered by the Regulators, extending their lead to 42-21. The Regulators struck quickly again to move the score to 48-21.

The Regulators came into this game with a clear game plan to disrupt the quarterback for the Wolfpack.

Capitalizing on all mistakes gave Wichita a huge advantage, as seen in the final score. Neither team will be advancing to the playoffs, but the Regulators showed maximum effort in their final game.

