December 28 Transactions Update

December 28, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After the holiday break, the teams of Arena Football One are continuing to build out rosters for the 2025 season. Several teams are close to filling out their training camp rosters and others are wrapping up their open tryouts as well. Additionally, we have our National Combine coming up in a month's time. We look forward to adding more talented players to the AF1 family. Here is the December 28 Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 season.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Tre Johnson Nashville OL

Daniel Williams III Albany WR

Jakoby Pappillion Arizona DB

Brandon Thorpe Salina OL

Dominique Robertson Salina OL

CJ Anthony Nashville DB

Calvin France Nashville FB/LB

The following players have been placed on the Other League Exempt List. Their AF1 rights remain with their listed arena football team.

Marquise Lawson-Greenwood Albany DL

